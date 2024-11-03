Watch: Kamala Harris Makes Surprise Appearance On SNL As Election Heats Up

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live" just days before the election, playing herself alongside Maya Rudolph's impression of her.

The audience erupted in cheers as Harris, dressed identically to Rudolph, said, "It is nice to see you, Kamala. And I'm just here to remind you, you got this."

The two then delivered a synchronised message, urging supporters to "Keep Kamala and carry-on-ala" and expressing their shared "belief in the promise of America." They wrapped up the sketch with the iconic "Live from New York, it's Saturday night!"

Kamala Harris talks to Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/AJuW7aO7VM — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 3, 2024

The episode, hosted by John Mulaney and featuring musical guest Chappell Roan, shifted focus away from politics after Harris's opening segment. Harris left after the opening segment and told reporters, “It was fun!” as she boarded the plane to leave New York.

Mulaney talked about his personal life, while Roan performed her hit "Pink Pony Club". Some half expected her to discuss her political views as she had earlier declined to endorse Harris and was critical about the Democratic Party.

Other notable appearances included Senator Tim Kaine in a game-show sketch, where contestants struggled to remember him as Hillary Clinton's running mate in 2016. Maya Rudolph's impression of Harris has earned critical acclaim, including from Harris herself, who praised Rudolph's spot-on portrayal.

She first played Harris on SNL in 2019 and has brought it back to life this season, doing a spot-on impression of the vice president, including calling herself “Momala” — a nod to the nickname her step-kids gave her.

This isn't the first time politicians have appeared on "SNL." Donald Trump hosted in 2015, Hillary Clinton appeared alongside Amy Poehler in 2008, and Barack Obama made a cameo in 2007. Harris's appearance, however, is notable for its proximity to Election Day.