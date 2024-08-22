Watch: Kamala Harris Dials Running Mate Tim Walz Before His 'Special Night'

Ahead of his big night on the third day of the Democratic National Convention, US presidential candidate Kamala Harris gave a pep talk to his running mate Tim Walz.

"The stage is yours, Tim Walz. Enjoy the moment," Kamala Harris said on X, sharing a video of her call to the Democratic vice presidential candidate.

"Hi, Tim. It's Kamala. How are you feeling?," the current US Vice President says on her call to Tim Walz.

Harris, dressed in a navy pantsuit, says "You're going to be fantastic tonight. So good."

"I am excited. Thanks for the opportunity. It's going to be electric in there and the messages this week are so great. So, I'll go down there and deliver a freedom speech," Mr Walz replied.

Ms Harris advises her running mate to "just feel the love in the room" as he addressed the crowd gathered at the Democratic National Convention.

"We've been seeing it everywhere we go. Enjoy the moment, its a special night for you," she says.

The two share a hearty laugh as he quips that the "Minnesotans will be pretty jazzed up".

The governor formally accepted his nomination to be the Democratic Party's vice presidential candidate as he began his keynote address, professing his love for his country.

"It's the honour of my life to accept your nomination for vice president of the United States. What all we're all here tonight for one beautiful, simple reason. We love this country," Walz told the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Taking the stage ahead of Harris's big night on Thursday, the former teacher and National Guard soldier Walz outlined his life story in a speech.

Ahead of his speech, former US president Bill Clinton and talk show legend Oprah Winfrey took the stage to rally support for Harris and Walz.