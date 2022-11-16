Watch: Joe Biden Stumbled On Stairs. This Happened Next

Joe Biden applauded Indonesia's G20 Presidency.

US President Joe Biden, who is in Bali for the G20 Summit, nearly fell on some stairs but was held by his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo.

The two leaders were visiting the Taman Hutan Raya mangrove forest in Bali when Biden stumbled on a flight of stairs. However, the US President was saved from falling by Widodo who managed to grab him in the nick of time.

This is not the first time Biden has been caught stumbling on live camera. On November 6, when Biden appeared at Sarah Lawrence College in a rally attended by hundreds, he at one point stumbled on the stage and appeared to lose his footing, New York Post reported.

Biden and Widodo held meetings on the margins of the G20 summit to reaffirm their shared commitment to the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

"Facing significant global challenges, the leaders discussed how the G20 continues to demonstrate its collective capacity to bring together major economies to advance sustainable and inclusive growth in our economies and beyond, tackle the ongoing climate, energy, and food crises, strengthen global health architecture and promote technological transformation," a White House statement read.

