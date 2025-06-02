Watch: Italy's Mount Etna Volcano Erupts With Ash And Lava, Sends Tourists Running For Safety

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Mount Etna erupted on June 2, sending ash plumes into the air. Tourists fled down the mountainside as smoke columns intensified. Local population is not currently at risk, according to CBS News.

Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, erupted on June 2, sending ash plumes into the sky and sparking panic among tourists. Dramatic footage showed people fleeing down the mountainside as huge smoke columns intensified above them. The eruption filled the Sicilian sky with smoke, with the famous landmark spewing ash and forcing visitors to scramble to safety.

There was no immediate report of any risk to the local population, as per CBS News. Officials are continuing to monitor the situation and have urged the public to remain cautious as volcanic activity continues.

The Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre Toulouse issued a "code red" alert as Mount Etna's eruption sent ash falling over the tourist area. Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said that the volcano was experiencing strong strombolian explosions – a type of eruption – "of growing intensity".

"Over the past few hours, the falling of a little thin ash has been flagged in the Piano Vetore area," the statement said.

As per the Volcanic Discovery website, volcanic tremors started around 10 PM local time, peaking just before 1 AM. The Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre reported a volcanic ash plume reaching approximately 6,400 meters. By noon, INGV Vulcani announced on social media that the Southeast Crater's explosive activity had escalated into a lava fountain, with infrared images showing lava flowing down the mountain.

Mount Etna is Europe's most active volcano and the world's most active stratovolcano. A stratovolcano, the classic conical shape with a central crater, is formed by layers of lava from repeated eruptions over thousands of years – the iconic image many have when thinking of a volcano.

It previously erupted on February 11, spewing hot ash and lava from the 3,400m volcano.