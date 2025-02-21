Watch: Stunning Moment Lava Meets Snow In Mount Etna Eruption

Lava erupted from the Bocca Nuova crater on Monday, February 10, offering a spectacular spectacle against the snow-covered peak of Mount Etna. Videos of the eruption went viral as soon as viewers saw the rare and captivating image of molten lava meeting snow online.

According to CNN, the current eruptive phase started February 11, according to the country's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. Videos and photos of the bright orange lava flowing down the mountainside went viral after a group of hikers posted them on social media.

Watch the video here:

Boris Behncke, a volcanologist with Etna Observatory, who lives on the mountain flank told CNN Tuesday that the lava had descended to about 1,950-meter elevation and destroyed trees near a service road.

Catania's airport also diverted flights away from the ash clouds both Sunday and Monday, according to the airport's X account, but has now resumed all services. The airport closes several times a year due to the active volcano.

As well as being the most active stratovolcano in the world, Mount Etna is also Europe's highest volcano, at about 3,350 meters (almost 11,000 feet) tall.

In 2023, a cloud of volcanic ash spewing from the volcano prompted the closure of one of Sicily's largest airports, leading to flights being delayed, canceled and diverted.