Watch: In Latest Gaffe, Joe Biden Refers To Tornado-Hit Town Rolling Fork As 'Rolling Stone'

Mr Biden made his latest gaffe while delivering a speech to the community.

Gaffe-prone US President Joe Biden recently made another blunder when he accidentally referred to the tornado-hit town of Rolling Fork in Mississippi as "Rolling Stone". Mr Biden made his latest gaffe while delivering a speech to the community, ensuring them that the federal government would help as they recover from the deadly and destructive twister that tore through the area last week.

"We're not just here for today ... we're going to get it done for you," the US President told the crowd. "I'm making sure you got a place to sleep, food to eat, helping you rebuild your lives in Rolling Stone," he added.

According to New York Post, the President also repeated the same mistake later in his speech. "The town of Rolling Stone will be back, and we'll be with you every step of the way," he said.

Mr Biden then acknowledged the mix-up towards the end of the remarks. "What did I say, I said Rolling Fork," the president said, adding, "Rolling Stone. I got my mind going here."

Notably, around 26 people were killed and dozens were injured in Mississippi and Alabama when a monster storm hit the region. The tornado uprooted trees, flattened houses, sheared roofs off buildings and mangled mobile homes.

The Biden administration issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi early Sunday, making federal funding available to the hardest-hit areas in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties. The Federal Emergency Management Agency stated that 25 people were confirmed killed in Mississippi, 55 people were injured and 2,000 homes were damaged or destroyed. Another man was also killed in Alabama when his trailer home flipped over several times.