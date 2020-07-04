A Parody Cools Down Heat Of US Mask Debates

The video, uploaded on Facebook on Thursday, has so far received over 10 million views.

The raging debate over the use of masks to tackle coronavirus pandemic in US received a satirical treatment on Friday when a comic group, Holderness Family, made light of the situation with lyrics themed around the soundtrack of Hamilton.

The over 4-minute clip presents arguments put by both - the proponents and opponents on the issue - through a call and response presentation.

The lyrics start like this:

"Pardon me, do you have germs, sir?"

"No, I don't -- and that's my business, not yours, sir. I have my rights and have my freedom."

"To be sure, sir..."

"But this corona is a sham."

"I'm getting nervous, sir."

The video, in the end, appears to send out the message that there's no harm in wearing a mask if that can save people from falling into greater trouble.

The video, uploaded on Facebook on Thursday, has so far received over 10 million views.

There is a raging debate going in the United States over wearing of face-masks, so much so, that it has emerged as a political flashpoint in US Presidential election.

Polling shows women, who are tilting towards Democratic Joe Biden, strongly favour social distancing measures and mask-wearing, news agency AFP has reported.

By contrast, Donald Trump is heavily supported by blue-collar white men, and "they regard the mask as a sign of weakness," news agency AFP reported quoting University of Virginia political science professor Larry Sabato.

Trump has even mocked his Democratic rival for his protective mask, triggering sharp criticism from Biden, who called Trump an "absolute fool."