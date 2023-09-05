Watch: Donald Trump's Daughter Ivanka Shows Off Her Surfing Skills At Miami Beach

She has largely remained silent over her father's recent indictments

Indulging in her love for surfing, Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, was seen showing off her incredible wakeboarding skills on Monday. In a new Instagram post, the 41-year-old shared a photo and video of herself riding the waves off the coast of Miami Beach. Meanwhile, her seven-year-old son Theo, who was seated in a boat, watched her with delight.

For the water sports adventure, the former White House Senior Adviser donned a yellow one-piece swimsuit, black life jacket, and baseball cap, as she enjoyed riding the waves.

Here's the post:

Earlier in June, she shared another picture of herself in a black swimsuit, holding a surfboard, and strolling barefoot along the beach in Costa Rica. She shared the picture with the caption ''Soaking up the Summer Solstice.''

Beyond surfing, Ivanka also engages in various other outdoor sports.

Notably, this is the first time she's posted on Instagram since her father, former President Donald Trump, was arrested on racketeering and conspiracy charges and had his mugshot taken.

The former President's daughter has largely remained silent over her father's recent indictments and mounting legal troubles. She had previously announced that she would not be involved with her father's 2024 campaign.

"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,'' she said in her statement.

Notably, she had spoken out after her father's first indictment in March 2023, after prosecutors alleged he paid hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was the presidential candidate in 2016, People reported.

In an Instagram story, she wrote, ''I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both. I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern."

Donald Trump, who is running for president in the 2024 election, has already made history as the first former US president to face criminal charges-not once but four times.