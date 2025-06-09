Advertisement

Watch: Cow Causes Chaos At Livestock Auction, Climbs Bleachers, Damages Roof

A 45-second clip, shared on X, shows attendees jumping out of their seats and rushing down to the lower rows as the cow approaches them.

Read Time: 2 mins
Watch: Cow Causes Chaos At Livestock Auction, Climbs Bleachers, Damages Roof
The cow knocked down the ceiling tiles.
Quick Read
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
A cow disrupted a livestock auction in Decatur, Georgia, by running into the crowd.
The animal climbed the bleachers, damaging parts of the roof during the chaotic incident.
Attendees could be seen fleeing as the cow approached.

A cow caused chaos at a livestock auction in Decatur, Georgia, after it unexpectedly ran into the crowd, climbed up the top row of the bleachers, and damaged parts of the roof.

A 45-second clip, shared on X, shows attendees jumping out of their seats and rushing down to the lower rows as the cow approaches them. Some narrowly escaped as the cow started knocking down the ceiling tiles. A man using two forearm crutches is also seen hurrying to protect himself.

One of the persons can be heard saying, "Get out of there, get out of there, Leon! Get down from there."

Another adds, "Leon, you better get down from there." He is also worried that Leon might accidentally knock over a TV and is seen trying to guide the cow to stop. "Oh don't knock that TV over," he said.

The video quickly went viral on social media.

One person wrote, "Hilarious! Hope no one was hurt, including the livestock."

Another commented, "Too funny.  The cow knows !!"

"Charolais are crazy cows lol," wrote another.

According to The NY Post, farmers later caught the cow and helped guide it out of the building safely. 

A similar incident took place last year after a bull barged into a mobile shop in Sangam Vihar, Delhi. The incident was captured on CCTV camera, which showed the bull jumping into the shop as two workers hurriedly tried to get away from it. 

But because of the shop's small space, the workers had a hard time finding a way out as the bull stood in their way. With the help of bystanders, they managed to escape, and after much struggle, the animal was also safely led out.

Cow, Georgia, Viral
