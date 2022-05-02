Watch: Comedian Trevor Noah "Making Fun" Of Biden Is Internet Smash Hit

Biden's response was a dig at his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. He said Trevor Noah can "roast the president" and "unlike in Moscow, you won't go to jail".

Watch: Comedian Trevor Noah 'Making Fun' Of Biden Is Internet Smash Hit

Joe Biden said Trevor Noah can "roast the president".

Comedian Trevor Noah roasted US President Joe Biden on Sunday, topping it with a rhetorical question on whether he'll be "fine".

"I made fun of the President of the United States and I am gonna be fine. I am gonna be fine right (sic)?" Noah asked with Biden sitting right beside.

Biden's response was a dig at his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. He said Noah can "roast the president" and "unlike in Moscow, you won't go to jail".

.