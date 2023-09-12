Watch: 2.2 Million Litres Wine Flowed Through Portugal Town. Here's Why

Sao Lorenco de Bairro in Portugal was in for a surprise on Sunday when a river of red wine began flowing through the streets of the small town.

Residents watched stunned as millions of litres of wine flowed down from a steep hill in the town and gushed down the streets, reports said. Videos show a seemingly endless river of wine flowing down the town's lanes.

The citizens of Levira, Portugal were in for a shock when 2.2 million liters of red wine came roaring down their streets on Sunday. The liquid originated from the Levira Distillery, also located in the Anadia region, where it had been resting in wine tanks awaiting bottling. pic.twitter.com/lTUNUOPh9B — Boyz Bot (@Boyzbot1) September 12, 2023

The mysterious wine river originated from a town distillery where tanks carrying barrels with over 2 million litres of red wine unexpectedly burst, The New York Post said.

The massive spill, which could fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, also raised an environmental alert as the river of wine was headed to an actual river nearby. The wine also reportedly flooded a basement at a home near the distillery before it made its way to the rest of the town.

The fire department swung into action to stop the wine flood before it turned the Certima River into a river of wine. The flood was redirected and made to flow into a nearby field, the New York Post report said.

Levira Distillery has apologised for the bizarre incident and assured that it has dredged up the wine-soaked land in the town. “We assume full responsibility for the costs associated with cleaning and repairing the damage, having teams do so immediately,” the distillery said in a statement.