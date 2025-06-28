Washington Post Journalist Thomas LeGro Arrested For Possessing Child Porn

Award-winning journalist Thomas Pham LeGro has been arrested and charged with alleged possession of child pornography. The 48-year-old Washington Post reporter made his first appearance in the United States District Court on Friday in connection with the case.

According to a press release shared by the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, the incident came to light after the US domestic intelligence wing, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), searched LeGro's Washington DC based home on June 26.

The charges were announced by US Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro. The judgment also thanked FBI Assistant Director in Charge Steven J Jensen and Chief Pamela Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department for carrying out the investigations.

“Thomas Pham LeGro, 48, made his first appearance today in U.S. District Court for allegedly possessing child pornography. LeGro, a journalist at the Washington Post and resident of the District of Columbia, was arrested yesterday and taken into custody following a search of his home,” the officials said.

The FBI Washington Field Office's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force has been investigating the case. The team comprises FBI agents, along with other federal agents and detectives from northern Virginia and the District of Columbia.

As per the press release, FBI agents, on June 26, “executed a search warrant at LeGro's residence and seized several electronic devices.”

The agents found a folder on LeGro's official laptop. It carried “11 videos depicting child sexual abuse material.”