Washington DC Sues Extremists Over US Capitol Attack By Trump Supporters

The Washington, DC city government filed suit Tuesday against two right-wing extremist groups for their role in the violent January 6 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of president Donald Trump.

The lawsuit accuses the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and more than 30 individuals associated with the groups of "conspiring to terrorize the District of Columbia," the official name of the US capital, said city Attorney General Karl Racine.

