Warrant Against Sheikh Hasina's Son Over 2024 Bangladesh Protests

Bangladesh's International Crime Tribunal (ICT) on Thursday has issued an arrest warrant against Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The ICT issued this order on charges of committing crime against humanity by shutting down the internet during student-led anti-government protests in July 2024.

The ICT-1 headed by Justice Golam Mortaza delivered this order. The other two members of this tribunal are Justice Md. Shafiul Alam Mahmud and Justice Md. Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury. The ICT also took into consideration allegations against former State minister for Information Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak in this case.

"An arrest warrant has issued against him (Sajeeb Wazed Joy) for crimes against humanity. He shut down the internet during the protests as a means of repression", Tajul Islam, Chief Prosecutor to the ICT, told ANI over the phone.

Previously, a Dhaka court on Monday has sentenced Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to 5 years imprisonment on corruption charges. The court also sentenced Sheikh Rehana, the younger sister of the former Prime Minister, to 7 years in prison in this case and Rehana's daughter, Tulip Siddique, a British MP to 2 years in prison.

Dhaka's Special Judge - 4 Rabiul Alam announced the verdict of Sheikh Hasina sentenced to 5 years in prison a plot fraud case. Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed six separate cases against Sheikh Hasina and her family members last January for allegedly illegally allocating government's plots at Purbachal area in Dhaka.

Earlier, the ICT sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death for killing students during last year protests. Sheikh Hasina and Joy have rejected the ICT's trial process, calling it a kangaroo court.

The former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5 last year during a student-led uprising. Sajeeb Wazed Joy is currently residing in the United States. The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has taken initiative to hold trial against Sheikh Hasina and her family members.

