Warplanes, Chandeliers: Trump Gets Royal Welcome In Saudi Arabia

With fighter jets and mounted cavalry, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman gave Donald Trump a lavish royal welcome in Riyadh Tuesday, as the president kicked off a multi-day tour of the Gulf.

Shortly before Air Force One landed in the Saudi capital, Trump's adviser Dan Scavino posted a video on X showing Saudi warplanes -- American-made F-15s -- escorting the presidential aircraft during its final approach to Riyadh.

After touching down, Trump was greeted on the tarmac by Prince Mohamed, waiting on a purple carpet flanked by a guard of honour -- a privilege only bestowed upon the most favoured of guests.

The wealthy Gulf monarchy's penchant for luxury likely found a receptive audience with Trump's own taste for military decorum mixed with opulence.

The US president recently announced plans to hold a rare military parade in Washington next month to mark the 250th anniversary of the US army alongside his 79th birthday.

The warm welcome highlighted the two powerful leaders' close personal ties -- in sharp contrast with the frosty relations that marked the beginning of Joe Biden's term.

- 'Like each other a lot' -

"I really believe we like each other a lot," Trump said during a bilateral meeting with the Saudi de facto ruler.

Biden had vowed to punish the crown prince after US intelligence concluded that he ordered the murder of Saudi dissident and US resident Jamal Khashoggi, but later mended ties during a meeting in Riyadh.

Under Trump, the Saudi crown prince was the first head of state to be granted a call with the newly-elected president.

After leaving the tarmac on Tuesday, the two men engaged in an animated conversation during a reception in the royal terminal.

There, they sat on golden chairs next to golden tables under massive portraits of the crown prince, King Salman, and the late founder of the kingdom.

Later, the US president's armoured Cadillac -- known as "the Beast" -- headed to the Al-Yamama Palace in Riyadh flanked by mounted cavalry decked out in traditional attire.

The crown prince and Trump then walked through a labyrinth of marble corridors with gold-embellished wooden doors before arriving in a vast reception hall dotted with gigantic chandeliers.

There, they smiled and shook hands with a long procession of waiting businessmen and officials.

Also in attendance was the world's richest man and key Trump ally Elon Musk -- who swapped his usually relaxed attire for a suit and tie.

The wealthy Gulf state's display of grandeur likely meshed well with Trump's own love of luxury -- with the president recently decking out the Oval Office with gilded souvenirs and gold-plated, Trump-branded coasters.

Defending the White House's new look, Trump said it "becomes more and more beautiful with love - you know we handle it with great love - and 24-karat gold, that always helps too".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)