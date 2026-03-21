War Expands To New Theatre? Iran Fires Missiles At Indian Ocean US-UK Base

The war between Iran and the US has moved decisively into the Indian Ocean in two separate and significant strikes. Together, it marks an expansion of the war's geographic theatre.

Iran fired two ballistic missiles at the joint US-UK military base at Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing US officials.

Neither missile struck the target. One failed mid-flight; a second was engaged by an interceptor launched from a US warship, though whether it was hit remains unclear.

The base sits roughly 4,000 km from Iranian territory, a range that would represent a substantial leap beyond what Tehran was previously believed capable of. It means Iran will be able to target bases in Europe.

The Pentagon has not said anything on it yet.

"If reports are correct that Iran attempted to hit the Island of Diego Garcia deep in the Central Indian Ocean, then Iran has just widened the war and sent a very clear message towards the West while striking South," former Union Minister Manish Tewari said in a post on X.

Weeks earlier, in the first Indian Ocean engagement of the war, a US submarine sank the Iranian warship IRIS Dena with a torpedo south of Sri Lanka, killing over 85. The warship was a frigate heading home after participating in MILAN 2026, a multilateral naval exercise hosted by India.

The Pentagon has said that eliminating Iran's navy is among the primary objectives of the war against Iran, which began on February 28.

The Diego Garcia base has also served as a staging hub for American bombing campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq. It is one of two British facilities the US is currently using for what London describes as "defensive" operations against Iran.

Britain agreed to hand sovereignty of the Chagos Islands back to Mauritius, but retained a lease for the base on Diego Garcia, the largest of the islands. US President Donald Trump has publicly opposed the handover.