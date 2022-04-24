Volodymyr Zelensky Signed Baseball Up For Auction, Proceeds To Support Relief Efforts In Ukraine

The auction will close on May 11.

A Major League Baseball (MLB) ball signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has gone up for auction. According to TMZ, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the ball will help relief efforts in Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the nation.

The MLB baseball is signed in black felt tip in a side panel in Ukrainian cursive and English print, “Zelensky”. The Ukrainian President inked his last name on the ball during a visit to the Big Apple in 2019. The ball comes with a letter signed by Volodymyr Yelchenko, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations at the time.

The baseball is going up for sale through RR Auction. According to TMZ, the ball is expected to fetch at least $15,000. As per the auction listing, the baseball is described as being in “very fine” condition.

The RR Auction house informed that Randy L Kaplan, who is a government affairs specialist in New York, is selling the baseball, which he initially received as a gift from Mr Yelchenko. Mr Kalpan plans to donate part of the proceeds to a Ukrainian relief fund as an act of solidarity. RR Auction has also stated that they will donate their cut to the same fund. The auction will close on May 11.

Mr Zelensky has strongly criticised the full-scale invasion of Ukraine ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24. He has repeatedly called for a ceasefire to allow civilians out of the heavily destroyed port. Mr Putin, on the other hand, demanded this week that the trapped Ukrainian defenders be sealed into their last stand.

Ukraine's President has stated that Kyiv will withdraw from negotiations if Russian troops kill Ukrainians holed up in a steel plant in Mariupol or conduct referendums for independence in other occupied territories.