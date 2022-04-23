Ukraine President Zelensky Calls For Meeting With Putin 'To End The War'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday called again for a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in an effort to "put an end to the war".

"I think that whoever started this war will be able to end it," he told a news conference at a metro station in the heart of the Ukrainian capital, adding that he was "not afraid to meet" Putin if it would lead to a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)