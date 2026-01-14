Zelensky Says US Does Not 'Have Time For Ukraine' Because Of Iran War: Report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that US peace negotiators "have no time for Ukraine" because of the war in Iran, in an interview on German television on Tuesday.

Zelensky told public broadcaster ZDF that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have helped broker talks with Moscow on ending Russia's war on Ukraine, were "constantly in talks with Iran" at the moment.

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