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Zelensky Says US Does Not 'Have Time For Ukraine' Because Of Iran War: Report

Zelensky said that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have helped broker talks with Moscow on ending Russia's war on Ukraine, were "constantly in talks with Iran" at the moment.

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Zelensky Says US Does Not 'Have Time For Ukraine' Because Of Iran War: Report
Zelensky said Tuesday that US peace negotiators "have no time for Ukraine"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that US peace negotiators "have no time for Ukraine" because of the war in Iran, in an interview on German television on Tuesday. 

Zelensky told public broadcaster ZDF that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have helped broker talks with Moscow on ending Russia's war on Ukraine, were "constantly in talks with Iran" at the moment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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