The fine was imposed by the European Union EU's antitrust authority. (File)

The European Union (EU)'s antitrust authority on Thursday fined German auto giants Volkswagen and BMW 875 million euros for colluding on the development of anti-pollution technology for diesel cars.

"Today's decision is about how legitimate technical cooperation went wrong," EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement. Germany's Daimler was spared a fine for cooperating in the investigation.