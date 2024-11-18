Vladimir Shklyarov, Acclaimed Russian Ballet Dancer, Dies At 39 After Falling From Building

Renowned Russian ballet dancer Vladimir Shklyarov has died at the age of 39 after falling from a fifth-story building. According to the Independent, the incident occurred while Mr Shklyarov was on painkillers before a spinal surgery scheduled for November 18. While a federal investigation has been launched to investigate the dancer's death, "the preliminary cause" has been ruled an accident, the Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Mr Shklyarov's death was announced on Saturday by his dance company, Mariinsky Theater. "This is a huge loss not only for the theatre's staff but for all of today's ballet art. Our condolences to the artist's family, loved ones, friends and all the numerous admirers of his work and talent. His boundless creative abilities were recognized with numerous awards. He forever inscribed his name in the history of world ballet art," the theatre company said in a statement.

The esteemed ballet dancer was born in St. Petersburg in 1985. His career began when he joined the esteemed Mariinsky Theatre in 2003 after graduating from the Academy of Russian Ballet. By 2011, he had risen to the highest rank, becoming the company's principal dancer. During his 20-year stint, Shklyarov mesmerized audiences with iconic performances in Mariinsky's most revered productions, including La Sylphide, Giselle, Corsaire, La Bayadère, Sleeping Beauty, Romeo and Juliet and many more.

He also performed with the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, the Royal Opera House in London and The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. The American Ballet Theater (ABT) paid tribute to Mr Shklyarov on Instagram, remembering his impactful performances as a guest dancer in 2014 and 2015.

"Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his brilliance. Rest in peace, Vladimir. Your light will continue to shine through the beauty you brought to this world," ABT wrote.

Shklyarov received several accolades during his lifetime, including the Léonide Massine International Prize in 2008. He was also appointed an Honoured Artist of Russia in 2020.

He was married to fellow company dancer Maria Shklyarov, with whom he had two children.