Putin Says Russia Won't Interfere In Trump's Plan To Take Over Greenland

The Arctic is heating up, not just in terms of Climate Change, but also in terms of geopolitics. With US President Donald Trump pressing to annex Greenland and Canada, Russia isn't to be left behind. President Putin today visited Murmansk - the largest city north of the Arctic circle where he pledged to "strengthen Russia's global leadership in the Arctic".

The Russian President however, did not make any territorial claims, nor spoke of expansionism. What came as a surprise though, was President Putin's no-objection to President Trump's plan to annex Greenland and make it a US territory.

"Geopolitical competition in the Arctic region is intensifying," President Putin said, giving Donald Trump's plan to take over Greenland as a primary example of it.

Speaking about the significant shift in US foreign policy, President Putin said, "America's plans in relation to Greenland are serious. These plans have deep historical roots. And it is clear that the US will continue to systematically pursue its geo-strategic, military, political, and economic interests in the Arctic region."

PUTIN'S NOD TO TRUMP?

But instead of criticizing or condemning Trump's expansionist agenda, Putin left Greenland to its fate. "As for Greenland this is a matter for two specific countries (US and Denmark). It has nothing to do with us," President Putin said at Russia's Arctic Forum in Murmansk.

Putin's statement, distancing Moscow from the Greenland matter entirely, has raised eyebrows globally. Geopolitical and military experts read this as Moscow's go-ahead to Washington to pursue its plans. The timing of Putin's statement is also interesting as the Kremlin and the White House are putting efforts to foster closer ties.

Since returning to office in January this year, Donald Trump too, has completely changed Washington's outlook and stance towards Moscow, leaving Europe, especially Ukraine, in the lurch. Anxious and worried, leaders across Europe are frequently huddling up in France, frantically seeking an alternative to Washington.

Putin's stand on US' intent to 'takeover' of Greenland may have repercussions for Ukraine too, where Russia has gained control of vast swathes of Ukrainian territory, which Moscow has no plans to returning.

MOSCOW AND WASHINGTON - FOES-TURNED-FRIENDS

Far from criticizing each other, which was the norm till January this year, Russia and the US are now increasingly soft on each other, sometimes even agreeing on certain matters - like President Zelensky's behaviour, which Trump and his deputy JD Vance have severely criticized since the very-public showdown at the White House. Russian leaders echoing the US leadership's sentiments.

With President Putin's visit to the Arctic today, Moscow is promoting the idea that Russia and the US can cooperate in the region, which is rich in mineral and natural resources, as well as rare earth materials.

President Putin's special envoy for foreign investment and economic cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev, said today that "We are open to considering different investment opportunities that we can do jointly with the US, in certain sectors approved by the Russian government."

"We are open for investment cooperation in the Arctic. That could be in logistics, or other areas beneficial to Russia and to the US," he said, adding that "before such deals can be done the war in Ukraine needs to end."

"We (Russia and the US) now have a very good dialogue, and I think it is very important that the US is trying to understand Russia's position," Mr Dmitriev said in an interview to the BBC.

GREENLAND FURIOUS

Meanwhile, Greenland has made it clear that it is "not for sale". Denmark too has rejected Washington's proposal and subsequent pressure to buyout Greenland, an autonomous territory under the Kingdom of Denmark.

Massive Protests - reportedly Greenland's largest in history - broke out across the Arctic island rejecting America's pressure tactics as anti-American sentiment has gripped the Danish territory.

"Until recently, we could trust the Americans, who were our allies and friends, and with whom we enjoyed working very closely, but that time is over," Greenland's prime minister Mute Egede said.

