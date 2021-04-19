Vladimir Putin To Speak At Biden's Online Climate Summit On April 22

Russian President Vladimir Putin will on April 22 address an international climate summit (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will on April 22 address an international climate summit hosted by the United States, the Kremlin said Monday, despite a sharp deterioration in ties between Moscow and Western capitals.

"Vladimir Putin will outline Russia's approaches within the context of establishing broad-ranging international cooperation aimed at overcoming the negative consequences of global climate change," the Kremlin said in a statement.



