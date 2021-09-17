Vladimir Putin Says Russia Needs To Work With Taliban

Russia needs to work with the Taliban government in Afghanistan, President Vladimir Putin said (File)

Russia needs to work with the Taliban government in Afghanistan, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting of a China- and Russia-led security bloc, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Speaking via video link at the conference held in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, Putin said Russia supported a United Nations conference on Afghanistan and that world powers should consider unfreezing Afghanistan's assets.

