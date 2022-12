Vladimir Putin said that Russia was aiming for a speedy end to the Ukraine conflict. (File)

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia was aiming for a speedy end to the conflict in Ukraine and that fighting should end as soon as possible.

"Our goal is... to end this conflict. We are striving for this and will continue to strive... so we will seek to make sure that it all ends, and the sooner, the better," President Putin told reporters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)