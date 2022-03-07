Vladimir Putin Loses All His Positions At International Judo Federation

The International Judo Federation (IJF) announced on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and businessman Arkady Rotenberg have been removed from all their positions. On February 27, Mr Putin was suspended as honorary president and ambassador of the IJF for attacking Ukraine.

"The International Judo Federation announces that Mr Vladimir Putin and Mr Arkady Rotenberg have been removed from all positions held in the International Judo Federation," the IJF said in a short statement.

It is the latest governing body to strip the Russian President of sporting title since the Ukraine war began 13 days ago.

Last month, World Taekwondo issued a statement and said it is "withdrawing the honorary 9th dan black belt" conferred to Mr Putin in November 2013. The International Swimming Federation (FINA) withdrew FINA Order previously awarded to the Russian President.

Mr Putin, an accomplished judoka, was awarded an eighth dan - one of the highest levels in the sport - in 2014. He has made much of his fondness for keeping fit with judo and ice hockey.

Mr Rotenberg, meanwhile, has been a member of IJF's executive committee since 2013. The billionaire has close links to Mr Putin.

He owns huge construction firms in Russia, which build infrastructure like bridges and gas pipelines. Mr Rotenberg is also Mr Putin's judo partner.

Mr Rotenberg was in news last year after he claimed ownership of an opulent Black Sea mansion, which was being linked to Mr Putin. The controversy erupted after Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's team released a documentary, which said the palace is owned by the Russian President.

The latest setback for Mr Putin comes on a back of a range of sporting punishments for Russia.

European football's governing body UEFA stripped Saint Petersburg of the hosting of the May 28 Champions League final - their most prestigious club competition - and Formula One cancelled the Russian Grand Prix scheduled for September 25.

Both Poland and Sweden have said they will not play Russia in the 2022 World Cup play-offs with the Swedish Government, hoping to persuade their 27 European Union partners to implement a blanket sporting ban.

This includes barring Russian athletes from competing on European Union (EU) soil.