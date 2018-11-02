Putin, Trump To Hold Talks On Sidelines Of G20 In Argentina

A separate meeting between the leaders on November 11, on the sidelines of events in Paris to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One would be short.

World | | Updated: November 02, 2018 22:54 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump had met in Helsinki.

Moscow: 

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S President Donald Trump will hold a long and substantive meeting on the sidelines of the G20 in Argentina which runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.

He said a separate meeting between the leaders on Nov. 11 on the sidelines of events in Paris to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One would be short.



