Putin, Trump To Hold Talks On Sidelines Of G20 In Argentina

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump had met in Helsinki.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S President Donald Trump will hold a long and substantive meeting on the sidelines of the G20 in Argentina which runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.

He said a separate meeting between the leaders on Nov. 11 on the sidelines of events in Paris to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One would be short.