Vivek Ramaswamy Shares Clip Of 'Future First Lady' Shooting At Gun Range

Vivek Ramaswamy and Apoorva got married in 2015.

US Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy has been campaigning with full zeal and enthusiasm. Recently, Mr Ramaswamy took to social media to share a clip of the "future First Lady" displaying her shooting skills at a gun range in New Hampshire, United States.

In the short video, Mrs Apoorva Ramaswamy, wearing a red dress, is seen standing at a shooting range. She is assisted by a professional as she fires the shots. Mr Ramaswamy wrote in the caption, "Future First Lady throwing lead down range."

Future First Lady throwing lead down range 🇺🇸😜 pic.twitter.com/OOb8e0XLIk — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 25, 2023

A few days ago, Mr Ramaswamy shared another video in which he is seen interacting with voters in Iowa. In the clip, he is seen with his wife Apoorva, narrating their love story.

Sharing that Vivek Ramaswamy was "not that interested" when the two first met at a couple's party, Apoorva said, "I was in my first week of med school and Vivek was a law student there. It was a party, probably, the last party I went to. I saw Vivek there and he seemed the most interesting person in the room. So, I went up and introduced myself to him." She explained that when Mr Ramaswamy introduced himself, she "unfortunately" told him that she met another Vivek in medical school. At this, the crowd had been heard laughing. "He was not that interested, he actually walked away. Later that night, we ran into each other again. We realised how much we have in common, how much we shared, and the fact that we were neighbours. Here we are, we've been together ever since," Apoorva added.

Along with the video, Mr Ramaswamy wrote, "Voters in Iowa want to know the story of how Apoorva and I met. Here's how."

Notably, 38-year-old Vivek Ramaswamy is a native of southwest Ohio. His mother was a geriatric psychiatrist and his father worked as an engineer at General Electric. His parents migrated to the US from Kerala.

The next US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. Currently Vivek Ramaswamy trails behind other Republican presidential candidates, former American president Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in support.