Vivek Ramaswamy Says Kamala Harris Is 'A Cog In Wheel And Puppet'

Vice President Kamala Harris is "a cog in the wheel and a puppet", Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy said on Thursday, and added that the Democratic presidential candidate is staying away from talking about policy in her speeches as it makes her less popular.

Ramaswamy, 39, was flown into Chicago, venue of the Democratic National Convention, by the Trump Campaign on the day Harris, 59, was scheduled to accept the party's presidential nomination.

"She's a cog in the wheel, she's a puppet. The reality is she's staying away from policy because the more she talks about policy, the less popular she becomes and that I think is the winning strategy for our side,' Ramaswamy told PTI in an interview.

"We win on policy. I think we need to go harder after her for her failed economic policies and her record at the Southern border. The reality is if we do that, I believe we're going to be successful not only in winning this election but in saving the country,' Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy said Donald Trump is the right choice for the country and that he is doing everything he can to make sure he is elected.

'We're only going to implement that agenda if we have control of the Senate and the House as well. So I'm doing everything I can to be helpful, while also continuing some of my own independent ventures in the business world now in the world of film and a couple of other areas where I think we could impact the country as well,' he said.

Ramaswamy is an executive producer of City of Dreams, a new movie. "It's actually made by director who is an immigrant from India, Mohit Ramchandani. Very talented guy," he said adding that the movie is coming out on August 30 "I've been involved in a number of my business ventures, have a book coming out called Truths: The Future of America First. That's come in in late September as well. So, a number of ventures outside of politics, because I think it's important to drive those changes in culture. But the most important objective is to make sure that we win not only the presidency but control of the House and Senate as well,' Ramaswamy said.

The American entrepreneur-turned-politician slammed Harris for her open border policy. "I think it's offensive to every legal immigrant to have an open a border to ten million people who enter this country illegally. I also think that one of the things that Indian-Americans do and should care about is merit in the country right,' he said.

"It's a lot harder to get into a good college or even to get a job if you're have the wrong race, gender, or sexuality, but race. In the GOP, we want to end affirmative action not because we're against anybody, but because we stand from meritocracy. That's why many legal immigrants do come to this country. I think it's time we restore merit in the United States of America," he added.

