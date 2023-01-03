'Virtually Mummified' Woman's Body Found In Donation Bin In US

The body was discovered in the bin on December 31.

A "virtually mummified" woman's body was found in a clothing donation bin in South Carolina on New Year's Eve, according to a report in New York Post. The rusty bin near the Camden West Inn in Lugoff likely had not been emptied in many years, the outlet further said quoting local authorities in Kershaw County. The shocking discovery took place after a person reported "stomach-churning odour", the local authorities further said as per the Post report. The body had been there for several months.

Coroner David West said that the bin contained ancient items like VHS tapes. Investigators initially thought it was someone who'd sought shelter from the recent cold, he added.

The body was discovered in the bin at around 8.45am on Saturday (December 31). "The body was virtually mummified," Mr West said.

Sheriff Lee Boan was quoted as saying in the Post report that it's impossible to identify the woman or find out her exact age because the body was badly damaged and mostly skeletal.

"We are taking all precautions and state investigators have processed the scene as they would a homicide investigation," the sheriff added.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death.

"I can assure you that your KCSO (Kershaw County Sheriff's Office) and coroner's office investigators are thoroughly working on this suspicious death," Mr Boan said, as per Metro.

"We will know more facts as the investigation moves forward. It is very early in the investigation. We are not ruling out anything at this time," he added.