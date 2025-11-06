Virginia's New Lieutenant Governor Is "Deeply Attached To Hyderabad"

India-born American politician Ghazala Hashmi, who was elected as Virginia's Lieutenant Governor, had visited her hometown of Hyderabad a decade ago, displaying a profound attachment to the city, according to her cousin.

Hashmi's family migrated to the US when she was four years old (in 1968).

She grew up in the Malakpet neighbourhood here, where her family owned a home which has been sold out.

Speaking to PTI, Rasia recounted how during her visit, Hashmi explored the city's historical sites, including Charminar, Chowmahalla Palace, and Salar Jung museum.

"What I can see is, she (Hashmi) is deeply attached to Hyderabad. She was very emotional when she came here. She is deeply attached to her paternal and maternal family in Hyderabad. That's the reason she visited at that time, though she was busy then also," said Rasia, a first cousin of Hashmi.

Hashmi was very much interested in the history of India and Hyderabad, which made her visit the Salar Jung museum and Chowmahalla Palace, she said.

Hashmi was accompanied by her elder daughter when she visited Hyderabad. A family get-together also took place, Rasia, a journalist, recalled.

The Hyderabadi food was spicy for her, she said.

Rasia, who remains in touch with her cousin, said Hashmi's election is a proud moment for Indians and Hyderabadis.

Wishing good luck for Hashmi in her new role, Rasia prayed that her cousin work for the betterment of people in Virginia and carry on with her humanitarian service.

Hashmi has been elected as Virginia's Lieutenant Governor, becoming the first Muslim and South Asian American to be elected to the top political post in the state.

