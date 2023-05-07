Viral Videos: Thousands Evacuated As 'Unprecedented' Wildfires Ravage Canada

Some 301,000 acres had burned so far, officials said.

Videos going viral on social media show the massive scale of unprecedented wildfires burning in Canada, where thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes. According to CBC News, the Alberta government declared a provincial state of emergency on Saturday in response to more than 100 active wildfires. Authorities stated that over 24,000 people had been evacuated from their homes because of wildfires as of Saturday evening.

Amid this, videos of the devastating wildfires have been circulating on Twitter. One clip showed a massive fire burning on both sides of a river near Edson in Alberta. "Good morning from Canada. Here is a look at the fire near Edson, Alberta. She jumped right over that river," the caption of the post read.

Take a look below:

Good morning from Canada. Here is a look at the fire near Edson, Alberta. She jumped right over that river.



Thanks to the subscriber that sent this amazing footage.🙏🍻



New podcast out this morning discussing this and more. Available to everyone. #wildfirepic.twitter.com/95XHeTN8uJ — The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) May 6, 2023

"A look at the wildfire currently burning in Edmonton. Canada has been busy," wrote another Twitter user while sharing a video of the unprecedented scene.

A look at the wildfire currently burning in Edmonton. Canada has been busy. #wildfire#Canadianpic.twitter.com/VnarbGd5s0 — The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) May 1, 2023

Another video captured three separate fires burning near Swan Hills, a town in northern Alberta.

3 out of control wildfires West and Northwest of Swan Hills #ABwildfires#ABStormpic.twitter.com/N7y54pAjzx — West Canada Storm tracker (@valley_weather) May 4, 2023

According to Newsweek, Premier Danielle Smith, the leader of Alberta's government, has said a state of emergency was declared "to protect the safety, health and welfare of Albertans". The declaration "gives the government greater powers to respond to extreme situations," she said at a news conference, adding that it would allow the province to access emergency funds and mobilize additional support.

Also Read | Texas Shooting: Video Shows Moment Gunman Got Out Of Car And Opened Fire On Shoppers

On Saturday, Ms Smith also stated that the threat facing her province was "unprecedented". "Much of Alberta has been experiencing a hot, dry spring and with so much kindling, all it takes is a few sparks to ignite some truly frightening wildfires," she explained. "These conditions have resulted in the unprecedented situation our province is facing today," she added.

Further, as per the BBC, Ms Smith informed that some 301,000 acres had burned so far. Many of the fires are burning out of control, fanned by strong winds, she added.

