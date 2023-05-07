Texas Shooting: Video Shows Moment Gunman Got Out Of Car And Opened Fire On Shoppers

The motive of the shooter remains unclear.

A dashcam video captured the terrifying moment the alleged gunman who killed eight people at a Texas mall on Saturday casually got out of his car and opened fire on shoppers.

The clip shows a grey vehicle pull up near an entrance to the Allen Premium Outlets. A person dressed in black steps out from the car with a gun and immediately begins shooting at people outside of the shops from behind the car door. In the video, several rounds of gunfire can be heard before a black pickup truck tries to speed up in reverse in order to get away from the shooter's car.

BREAKING: Dashcam video from the mall shooting in Allen, Texas showing a shooter getting out of his car in front of H&M and opening fire at the crowd. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rhm7HY33a5 — Danny C (@DannyC_DC1111) May 6, 2023

The gunman, who has not yet been identified, killed eight people and wounded several others before he was shot and killed by police, authorities said.

According to the cops, a police officer was in the mall on an unrelated call when gunfire broke out around 3:30 pm (2030 GMT). "He heard gunshots, went to the gunshots, engaged the suspect and neutralized the suspect," Chief Brian Harvey of the Allen police department said, adding, "He also then called for ambulances".

The motive of the shooter remains unclear.

Among the wounded at area hospitals, three are in critical surgery, while four are stable. The hospital staff informed that some of the victims were as young as five years old. The ages of the victims who died at the scene and who died at the hospital have not been released.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the mass shooting an "unspeakable tragedy". Notably, according to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been more than 195 mass shootings so far this year in the United States.

