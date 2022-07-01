Viral Video: Unusual Landspout Emerges In Canada Town, Shocks Beachgoers

Picture shows a landspout tornado touching down in the town of Watrous.

A strange weather phenomenon was reported from the Canadian province of Saskatchewan last week. It showed a landspout tornado touching down in the town of Watrous.

According to NOAA Severe Storms Laboratory, a landspout is a tornado with a narrow, rope-like condensation funnel that forms while the thunderstorm cloud is still growing and there is no rotating updraft - the spinning motion originates near the ground.

A tornado, meanwhile, is a small-diametre column of air that develops inside a convective cloud and comes into contact with the ground.

The terrifying video of the unruly landspout is going viral social media. It has been shared by a user Douglas Thomas on Twitter and shows an approaching landspout.

The video has been captured on a beach and a woman can be heard shouting, "Oh my god! It's a tornado" as the beachgoers curiously insoect the landspout with interest. A man can be heard saying "Incredible" in the Twitter video.

Soon, the beachgoers prepare to leave the area as quickly as possible, as seen in the footage, as the storm intensifies.

Since being shared, the post has received over six lakh views and more than 4,700 likes.

Recently, a time lapse video of a large supercell thunderstorm dumping rain over farmland in southwest Saskatchewan, in Canada, went viral on internet.

The video was captured by storm chaser Jenny Hagan.

A thunderstorm with a deep, sustained spinning updraft is called a supercell. Although they are uncommon, supercells are the primary cause of most extreme weather events, particularly tornadoes.

Ms Hagan said in her post that she took the video at sunset in the neighbourhood of the town of Cantuar, which was at the time under a thunderstorm warning.



