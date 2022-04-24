Viral Video: Ultra-Rare 10-foot Giant Squid Washes Ashore In Japan

The video has received nearly 200,000 views.

A giant squid has been sighted on a beach in Japan. Measuring three metres (10 foot), the ultra-rare squid was found stranded at Ugu beach in Obama of Fukui Prefecture on Wednesday, reported The Independent.

Citing local officials, the publication further reported that the squid was found alive.

The video of the cephalopod was posted by news agency AFP on Twitter on Friday and since then, it has received nearly 200,000 views.

VIDEO: Giant squid washes ashore alive in Japan.



A giant squid 3.35 metres in length has been found alive on a shore in western Japan.

Giant squid live in the deep sea, and is unusual for one to be washed ashore alive. The squid has now been transported to an aquarium pic.twitter.com/FGdc23MBjI — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 22, 2022

Japanese newspaper Mainichi reported that the giant squid was spotted by a local resident at 10am at Ugu beach on April 20, on the Sea of Japan coast. It further said that the squid was alive when found - something that local officials said is unusual.

The video of the massive cephalopod showed it was swimming in shallow waters of the beach as officials took measurements.

The deep-sea creature has been transported to Echizen Matsushima Aquarium in the prefectural city of Sakai.

Giant squids are deep sea-dwelling creatures, but there have been past instances of their sightings. In 2020, a giant squid washed up on a beach in South Africa.

Another giant sea-dwelling creature was caught by scientists in Japan in 2006 and brought to the surface. According to National Geographic, it measured 24 feet and its first images were taken in 2004.

In 2019, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released a video of a young giant squid measuring 10-12 feet. In the 280-second clip, the squid was seen moving towards the camera.

The cephalopod wrapped its tentacles around NOAA's camera before swimming away.