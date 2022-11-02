Viral Video Shows US Army HIMARS Shooting Candies For Children On Halloween

The video has amassed more than 4 lakh views

A video has surfaced on the internet showing a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) shooting out candies for children on Halloween. US Army soldiers at Fort Sill, Oklahoma celebrated the spirit of Halloween.

The viral video was posted on Twitter by US Army Fort Sill. The short clip shows HIMARS shooting out candies which were quickly picked by the children dressed for Halloween. Along with the clip, the caption read, "How else would you expect us to give children candy on Halloween? FIRE MISSION!!!"

Check out the video here:

The blast from HIMARS was carried out by the 1-78 Field Artillery Battalion. HIMARS is a lightweight multiple rocket launcher which was developed by the US Army in the late 1990s. According to BBC, HIMARS is a missile launcher mounted on a five-tonne truck which can fire six guided missiles in quick succession.

The US has been supplying Ukrain with HIMARS to help the war turn in Kyiv's favour.

The internet had a mixed reaction to the viral video. A user wrote, "Am I the only one who finds this grim and utterly tone deaf ... a weapon system designed to rain utter carnage (including cluster munition with hundreds of bomblets or tens of thousands of shrapnels) is used to shoot candies at children?" Another user commented, "Everything that's wrong with America in a single tweet."

"I wonder why they picked the rainy day for this? There are like 350 days without rain at Ft. Sill every year," the third commented.

"Did you see how high up that one candy bar was? That's right, it was a high Mars," the fourth expressed.