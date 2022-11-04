Viral Video Shows South Pole Sunrise After Six Months of Darkness

Antarctica's summer is from October to February.

One of the seven continents of Earth, Antarctica, is home to the South Pole. It is the farthest southerly point on Earth. It is the precise spot where the Earth's axis and surface meet. This location is known for its sunrises, which signal the end of months of darkness and the beginning of months of brightness. The six-month long winter is one continuous night in the interior of the continent.

On Reddit, a video showing the breathtaking vistas of a South Pole sunrise after six months of darkness has gone viral.

So far, it has received 41,000 upvotes and several comments on Reddit.

A user wrote, "I'm so curious to just feel this type of weather, even if it's just for a few seconds. I'm from Louisiana so my weather is basically just mayonnaise all year round."

Another user wrote, "I never got there. Plans got broken up a couple of times, and then life came along. A friend/co-worker was at the pole, IT/telecoms guy, with great stories and pictures."

"It can be fatal. Too much subzero air taken in too quickly can freeze and rupture cell walls in the lungs. I believe it's called diffuse Alveolar hemorrhage, and you kind of drown in your own blood.," the third and most concerned user wrote.

The video was originally shared on TikTok and reposted on Reddit, but the exact location where it was shot was not revealed in the post.

Antarctica's summer season lasts from October to February, and the sun is nearly always in the sky at this time. In the summer, the days quickly lengthen until the sun never sets at all.