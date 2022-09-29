Viral Video Shows Sharks Swimming In Flooded Streets Of Fort Myers Amid Hurricane Ian

The video has amassed 10.2 million views, 18,200 likes and several comments.

Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms recorded in the US, lashed the Florida coast on Wednesday. Dramatic television footage from the coastal city of Naples showed floodwaters surging into beachfront homes, submerging roads and sweeping away vehicles. Now, a video has surfaced on the internet showing a shark swimming in floodwaters on a Fort Myers street.

A twitter user, Armando Salguero, posted a 10-second clip which shows a fish thrashing the water. Along with the video, he wrote, "Sharks swimming through the streets of Fort Myers." The video has amassed 10.2 million views, 18,200 likes and several comments.

Check out the video:

According to a Newsweek report, the residents were alerted by Florida officials about alligators, snakes, and bears sightings during Hurricane Ian. In a statement, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said, "You may be more likely to see alligators, snakes, and bears, so remember to stay alert and give them space."

The US Border Patrol said 20 migrants were missing after their boat sank, with four Cubans swimming to shore in the Florida Keys islands and three rescued at sea by the coast guard.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the eye of the "extremely dangerous" hurricane made landfall just after 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) on the barrier island of Cayo Costa, west of the city of Fort Myers.

Ian is set to affect several million people across Florida and in the southeastern states of Georgia and South Carolina.

As hurricane conditions spread, forecasters warned of a once-in-a-generation calamity.

"This is going to be a storm we talk about for many years to come," said National Weather Service director Ken Graham. "It's a historic event." Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis said the state was going to experience a "nasty, nasty day, two days."