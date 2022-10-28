Viral Video Shows Man Burning Yeezy Collection Worth $15,000 To Protest Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Remarks

Kanye West launched Yeezy sneakers in partnership with Nike in 2009.

Kanye West has made several of his fans angry with his erratic behaviour and anti-semitic comments in the past few weeks. The comments have also led brands cutting ties with the rapper, hitting him financially. And now, a video going viral on social media shows a many burning his Yeezy shoes, a fashion collaboration between Mr West and sportswear company Adidas. The German company has already announced ending partnership with the rapper, which according to Forbes was worth $1.3 billion.

A Florida man burned his 40-pair Yeezy collection to protest Kanye's anti-semitic comments 😯 pic.twitter.com/F1RJ4xV37N — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) October 27, 2022

The man, identified as Danny Shiff from Florida, burned not one or two but 10 pairs of Yeezys worth $15,000, according to NBC Miami.

"Adidas has finally woken up and dropped Kanye West. So here I go burning my ninth pair," the outlet quoted him as saying.

Mr Shiff said he owns 45 pairs of the sneakers, which he said he bought for his children and himself, according to the outlet. The man said he won't be wearing them anymore.

His action has left social media users fuming.

"Just looking at this makes me want to shed a tear!! Never will I ever do this to my collection," a user commented. "Could've traded them on Tradeblock for some shoes he'd want to wear," said another.

"Sounds like he hurt his own self cuz HE paid for those," a third user commented.

The sneakers were originally launched by the rapper in partnership with Nike in 2009, but Yeezy later moved to Adidas and Mr West's net worth rose into billionaire levels.

This year, the rapper has upset many of his fans with tweets in which he posted anti-semitic remarks. The tweets were deleted by the social media platform but the rapper, who officially changed his name to Ye last year, hasn't apologised.

Mr West said on Thursday he lost $2 billion in a single day. "I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I'm still alive. This is love speech," the rapper wrote on Instagram and his post was like by more than a million users.