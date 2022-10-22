Viral Video Of Attack Helicopter Narrowly Missing Vehicles On Ukraine Highway Amazes Internet

Internet users praised the pilot for his impressive skills.

A video showing an attack helicopter barely missing cars on a Ukraine highway is going viral on social media. The video was posted on Twitter on Friday by the Ukraine Ministry of Defence.

"Welcome to Ukraine," the caption of the post read, which garnered more than 1.2 million views within just hours.

Welcome to Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/LdFhrzwn2m — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 20, 2022

The video showed a helicopter flying extremely close to a roadway. A camera inside a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction caught the dramatic scene.

The clip accumulated more than 42,000 likes within just hours. In the comment section, internet users praised the pilot for his impressive skills.

"The pilot really is a very qualified expert!," wrote one user. "That's definitely years of training respect for the fighter pilot," added another.

A third commented, "Not your typical way to commute to work, but everyone has a job to do," while a fourth explained, "This is one of the methods used to prevent the enemy from spotting the plane. Flying at a very low altitude and following the path of public roads at a speed equal to the speed of cars. that's cool".

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, helicopters flying low is not a rarity. In fact, as per Newsweek, it is customary practice in times of war as pilots on both sides of the conflict do their best to remain unidentified by enemy radar. This practice also helps to avoid being shot down by surface-to-air missiles.

Meanwhile, in recent weeks, Russia has ramped up its attack on critical infrastructure in Ukraine. Earlier this week, Ukrainians even faced their first large-scale nationwide disruptions to electricity as officials sought to restrict supply to allow energy companies to repair power facilities that have been pounded by Russian air strikes.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said that Russian air strikes have damaged 30% of Ukraine's power stations in just over a week.