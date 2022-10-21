Video: Girl Miraculously Survives After Being Run Over By Car

However, despite this, the child survives and stands up on her own.

A shocking video of a child miraculously surviving after getting run over by a car has gone viral on the internet.

In the CCTV footage, shared by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter, a girl is seen riding her bicycle. As she approaches a turn, a car coming from the opposite direction hits her. It is seen that the child is run over by the car as she gets under the front wheels before the vehicle stops. However, despite this, the child survives and stands up on her own.

The video has left many in shock.

“The car driver would have been more careful by using the horn etc. and the family members must have guided the little girl while Cycling because she is also moving in a little speed manner in Road Corners/intersections. Anyway, she is saved is great news,” wrote a user.

Another highlighted how the child showed exceptional courage even after the horrific accident.

She is future IPS officer...just shown demo of her courage... — Smouldering... (@SmoulderingGla1) October 21, 2022

It is quite common for children to ride bicycles in residential areas. In August, a speeding car hit two kids who were riding a bicycle in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh. The CCTV video of the incident shows the two, along with the bicycle, getting flung into the air due to the impact. It is also seen that the car does not stop even after ramming the children.

Earlier this month, a two-year-old girl died after being hit by a car in Delhi's Rohini area. The child was playing on the road outside her house when one of their neighbours hit her while reversing their car.