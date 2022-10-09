2-Year-Old Delhi Girl Killed As Man Reversed His Car

The police said that the child was playing on the road outside her house.

A two-year-old girl was killed today in Delhi after being hit by a car that was reversing. The accident occurred at around 1 pm today in Delhi's Rohini area.

The police said that the child was playing on the road outside her house. One of their neighbour hit her when they were reversing their car. She died on the spot.

The car driver has been taken into police custody and is being questioned.

Last month, four people were killed after they were run over by a speeding truck when they were sleeping on a road divider in northeast Delhi.