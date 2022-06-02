Dramatic Video Shows Bystanders Lifting Car To Rescue Motorcyclist After Crash

Bystanders lifted the car off the motorcyclist.

A horrifying video shared by a US Police Department shows the moment a motorcyclist was hit by a car, and trapped beneath it as witnesses ran to help. The dramatic CCTV footage shared by South Carolina's Myrtle Beach Police Department shows a group of people working together to lift the car after it drove over a motorcycle and two occupants on it.

As the two-wheeler approached an intersection, a sedan pulled up behind it but didn't slow down. Instead, the car's fender appeared to catch the rear tire of the bike, propelling the vehicle over the back fender of the bike, and pushing the rear passenger up and over the driver of the motorcycle.

The bike fell under the weight of the car, pinning the driver beneath. This is when a crowd of people rushed over to see what had happened. In the dramatic video, a man can also be seen crouching down to look underneath the car.

Viral Video | Stunning Close-Up Of Sizzling Hot Lava Flowing From Italy's Mount Etna

Seconds later, a group of people, including police officers, lined up on one side of the four-wheeler to begin lifting it off the trapped man. Some bystanders even reached under the car to drag out the bike.

In the caption of the post, the police department thanked the officers and bystanders who helped move the motorcyclist. They also informed that the motorcycle's rider and passenger were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital.

Citing local media outlet, Newsweek reported that the car driver, identified as 25-year-old Johnny Taylor, was arrested and charged with having an open container of beer or wine and following too closely.

Viral Video | School Locked Down After Mountain Lion Found In Classroom In US

Earlier this week, another video also went viral after it showed two cars having a head-on collision at an intersection. Without hesitation, a speeding SUV plowed past the light before striking the car that was trying to make a left-hand turn. The collision sparked a fire in the car that was smashed. Bits of crushed glass and parts of the vehicle were also seen scattered at the intersection.