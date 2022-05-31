Caught On Camera: Two Cars Collide Head-On At Intersection Sparking Fire

The incident took place in Yorktown Heights, New York, US.

A horrifying video of cars having a head-on collision at an intersection has gone viral on the internet.

Shared by Viral Hog, the footage captured a driver speeding through an intersection and slamming into another vehicle in Yorktown Heights, New York, US. The video was titled, “Cars Have a Head-on Collision at Intersection Sparking Fire”. Without hesitation, a speeding SUV plowed past the light before striking the car that was trying to make a left-hand turn.

The collision sparked a fire in the car that was smashed. The terrifying accident, recorded on a dashcam, left the two cars in a horrible state. Bits of crushed glass and parts of the vehicle were also seen scattered at the intersection.

At the end of the clip, the driver of the car at the receiving end is also seen getting out of the vehicle. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. No other details of the incident have been revealed so far.

Meanwhile, in another such terrifying scene, a car accidentally drove into a retail store in the US, leaving two employees injured. Nail-biting footage of the incident, uploaded by the Tempe Police, showed two men chatting inside the shopping mart when all of a sudden a white sedan plowed through the storefront and hit the victims before crashing through the shopping aisles.

The two men were pushed by the car around 25 feet inside the store. Both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The Tempe Police informed that the accident was caused after the driver inadvertently stepped on the gas instead of the brake pedal.