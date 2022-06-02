School Locked Down After Mountain Lion Found In Classroom In US

The mountain lion was found in a classroom, hiding under a teacher's desk

A mountain lion caused a school in the United States to be locked down until the animal was dealt with. No students or teachers were injured as local officials said it was common for mountain lions to roam the areas next to the school, but the animals would never come inside a classroom. The mountain lion found inside the class room was identified as a 6-8 month old male cub.

We just received another rescued mountain lion. This 6-8 month old male was discovered at Pescadero High School. (Students and staff were safe and had been dismissed from school at the time).



(thread) pic.twitter.com/fo5ZSXO0HT — Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) June 2, 2022

The Oakland Zoo took to Twitter to explain what happened, and even posted a video of the animal being taken away. In their posts they explained “We just received another rescued mountain lion. This 6-8 month old male was discovered at Pescadero High School. (Students and staff were safe and had been dismissed from school at the time).”

“The mountain lion was found in a classroom, hiding under a teacher's desk. @CaliforniaDFW was called in to sedate the mountain lion and bring him to us.”

“Here at our veterinary hospital, Dr. Herman and her team examined the mountain lion. He has a badly fractured tooth that will need to be extracted…He will be placed at an accredited zoo, under the discretion of Oakland Zoo and California Fish & Wildlife. Until then, we will take care of him here.”

The Sherriff's office said that an alert teacher closed the door to keep the mountain lion inside an English classroom, where it spent most of its time, before being rescued.

According to abc7news the animal had a major impact on planned school activities as this week was supposed to be graduation week for a lot of students at the middle school.

The district is working on rescheduling those activities.