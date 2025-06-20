Violence Against Children In Conflict Zones Hit 'Unprecedented Levels': UN

From Gaza to the Democratic Republic of Congo, violence against children in conflict zones reached "unprecedented levels" in 2024, a United Nations annual report said Thursday.

"In 2024, violence against children in armed conflict reached unprecedented levels, with a staggering 25 percent surge in the number of grave violations in comparison with 2023," according to the report from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The report verified 41,370 grave violations against children in 2024 -- including 36,221 committed in 2024 and 5,149 committed previously but confirmed in 2024 -- the highest number since the monitoring tool was established nearly 30 years ago.

The new high beats 2023, another record year, which itself represented a 21 percent increase over the preceding year.

With more than 4,500 killed and 7,000 injured, children continue to bear "the brunt of relentless hostilities and indiscriminate attacks," the report said.

There was also a marked increase in the number of child victims of multiple violations to 22,495.

"The cries of 22,495 innocent children who should be learning to read or play ball -- but instead have been forced to learn how to survive gunfire and bombings -- should keep all of us awake at night," said Virginia Gamba, special representative of the UN secretary-general for children and armed conflict.

"This must serve as a wake-up call. We are at the point of no return."

In its annual report, the UN compiles violations of the rights of children, those aged under 18, in some 20 conflict zones around the world.

In its appendix, a "list of shame" calls out those responsible for these violations -- a powerful coalition of Haitian gangs was added this year -- which include child killings and mutilations, recruitment to violence, kidnappings, denial of humanitarian aid and sexual violence.

The Israeli armed forces, which were named last year along with Palestinian terroist group Hamas, remain on the list.

Conflict casualties

The Palestinian territories occupy the top spot in the dismal rankings, with more than 8,500 serious violations, the vast majority attributed to Israeli forces, including more than 4,800 in the Gaza Strip.

This figure includes confirmation of 1,259 Palestinian children killed in Gaza, and the UN notes it is currently verifying information on an additional 4,470 children killed in 2024 in the war-torn territory.

Violence erupted there following Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The report also calls out Israel's military operations in Lebanon, where more than 500 children were killed or injured last year.

Following the Palestinian territories, the countries where the UN recorded the most violence against children in 2024 are: the Democratic Republic of the Congo (more than 4,000 grave violations), Somalia (more than 2,500), Nigeria (nearly 2,500), and Haiti (more than 2,200).

"List of shame" inductees include Haitian gang coalition "Viv Ansanm," blamed for a 490 percent increase in violations, including child recruitment, murders and gang rapes.

Another addition to the list is Colombian drug cartel Clan del Golfo, which is accused of child recruitment.

Colombia in general recorded a significant increase in cases of forced recruitment, with 450 children in 2024 compared to 262 the previous year.

Remaining on the list are the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which have been fighting in Sudan for more than two years.

Also listed again is the Russian army for its actions in Ukraine, where the report records a 105 percent increase in serious violations between 2023 and 2024.

