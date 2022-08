Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday expressed his "sincere condolences" following the death in a car bombing of the daughter of hard-line Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin.

"A vile, cruel crime ended the life of Daria Dugina, a bright, talented person with a real Russian heart -- kind, loving, sympathetic and open," Putin said in a message to Dugina's family released by the Kremlin.

