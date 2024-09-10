Video: Bridge Collapses In Typhoon-Hit Vietnam, Vehicles Plunge Into River

Authorities have confirmed that 13 people are missing following the bridge collapse.

A bridge in northern Vietnam's Phu Tho province collapsed on Monday morning as the region faced the devastating impact of typhoon Yagi. At least 10 vehicles, including motorbikes and cars, plunged into the Red River after the collapse of the 375-metre-long Phong Chau Bridge, local media reported.

In Vietnam, at least 13 people fell into the Hồng (Red) River after part of Phong Châu Bridge in Phú Thọ was swept away by floodwaters. About 10 vehicles and two motorbikes fell in. Rescue efforts are hindered by fast currents following Typhoon… pic.twitter.com/TUZSnL5EIe — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) September 9, 2024

Authorities have confirmed that 13 people are missing following the incident, though Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc has said it is unclear if there have been any casualties. Rescue operations are ongoing, with part of the bridge still standing. Efforts are being made to construct a pontoon bridge to restore access to the area.

The bridge collapse comes as Vietnam continues to reel from the effects of typhoon Yagi, the most powerful storm to hit the region in decades. The storm, which made landfall on Saturday, has killed at least 64, with severe flooding and landslides causing widespread damage in northern provinces.

In addition to the bridge collapse, a passenger bus carrying 20 people was swept away by a landslide in Cao Bang province. Rescue teams have also been hampered by blocked roads and ongoing heavy rains.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has announced emergency aid packages and instructed the military to prioritise rescue and recovery efforts. Typhoon Yagi has also caused significant disruption to northern Vietnam's industrial hubs, with numerous factories experiencing power outages and severe damage.

Millions of households and businesses lost power, and telecommunications were cut off in many areas. Over 5.7 million customers were left without electricity, with more than 75 per cent of power restored by Monday.

Industrial zones in Haiphong, a city with a population of two million, suffered extensive damage. Roofs of factories were torn off, and workers struggled to salvage equipment as heavy rains flooded production plants. Factories of South Korean conglomerate LG Electronics in Haiphong experienced significant damage, although no casualties were reported among employees.

The Vietnam Meteorological Agency has warned of continued risks of flooding and landslides, with rainfall in northern regions ranging between 208 and 433 mm in the past 48 hours.