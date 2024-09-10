Samsung Takes Jab At Apple's iPhone 16: 'Let Us Know When It Folds'

Samsung is back at its favourite pastime online, taking a jibe at its rival Apple. This time the target is Apple's newly released iPhone 16.

At Apple's grand event in Cupertino, California, the tech giant launched its latest iPhone 16 series. The much-anticipated launch showcased four new models – the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max – along with new Apple Watch models and updated AirPods. However, as the world tuned in to Apple's latest innovations, their long-standing rival, Samsung, had something cheeky to say.

On their official X account, Samsung poked fun at Apple by reposting a 2022 upload that read, “Let us know when it folds.” This jab was aimed at Apple's continued absence from the foldable phone market, a segment where Samsung has made significant strides with its Galaxy Z Fold5. “Still waiting......” read the post.

People commented with fun reactions. “It can easily fold...once,” said a user.

It can easily fold...



...once. — TechWhirl Ultimate (@TechWhirlUlt) September 9, 2024

Another wrote, “My favorite thing about Apple users is how Android is always ~10 years ahead but when they finally get the upgrades they try to rub it in everyone's faces.”

My favorite thing about Apple users is how Android is always ~10 years ahead but when they finally get the upgrades they try to rub it in everyone's faces — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) September 9, 2024

“It might be able to fold, question is will it be usable after?” read another comment.

It might be able to fold, question is will it be usable after? — Zollz (@zollz) September 9, 2024

A few said that Apple had “stopped innovating years ago.”

They stopped innovating years ago ????‍♂️ — Nicholas Irvine (@_NicholasIrvine) September 9, 2024

Meanwhile, Samsung didn't stop at foldable phones. In another tweet, the Korean tech giant wrote, "You know... we may have set your AI expectations too high." This tweet was a dig at Apple's new ‘Apple Intelligence', an AI feature introduced with the iPhone 16 series.

You know... we may have set your AI expectations too high. ???? — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 9, 2024

This isn't the first time Samsung has taken a swipe at Apple. Earlier, the tech giant mocked Apple's iPad Pro ad. The ad from Apple stirred controversy after showing a hydraulic press crushing various artistic tools, which many interpreted as a metaphor for creativity being suppressed by technology.

In response, Samsung released a 43-second spot titled ‘Creativity Cannot Be Crushed'. The ad opened with a woman walking through the ruins left behind by Apple's hydraulic press, finding a tattered guitar and playing it while reading music notes on a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Samsung's message: “We would never crush creativity.”