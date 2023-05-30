'Apocalyptic': Videos Capture 'Out-Of-Control' Wildfires Raging Through Canada's Nova Scotia

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the wildfires ''incredibly serious.''

Raging wildfires burning through the Canadian province of Nova Scotia have destroyed several houses and forced more than 16,000 Canadians to evacuate their homes. As of Monday, around 16,400 people have been forced to leave their homes near Halifax, Nova Scotia's largest city, BBC reported. The blaze also led officials to declare a local state of emergency in Halifax late on Sunday.

The fires, which span a total of more than 25,000 acres and have been deemed ''out of control'' by officials, have destroyed at least 200 buildings and caused huge plumes of smoke to tower over the region, as per CNN. More than 200 crews from agencies across the province have been sent to help battle the blaze. Fortunately, there hadn't been any reports of deaths or injuries.

On social media, many residents posted videos of the wildfire which they have described as ''aggressive'' and ''apocalyptic.''

In a tweet on Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the wildfires ''incredibly serious.''

He tweeted, ''The wildfire situation in Nova Scotia is incredibly serious – and we stand ready to provide any federal support and assistance needed. We're keeping everyone affected in our thoughts, and we're thanking those who are working hard to keep people safe.''

Every household required to evacuate will receive $500 administered through the Canadian Red Cross, according to a news release.

''Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by these fires. We know you are experiencing uncertainty and distress. We see that and want to try to ease a small portion of the financial stress. This funding can help with urgent needs such as food and personal care items while people are displaced,'' said Premier Houston.

Many experts have pointed to climate change as a factor that has worsened extreme weather such as wildfires, heatwaves, and tropical storms around the world.



